Giants Tried Out Six Players, Including DL Dean Lowry

The Giants hosted veteran DL Dean Lowry for a visit and tried out WR Dontae Fleming, QB Mark Gronowski, DT C.J. Ravenell, WR Tyler Scott, and WR Dayton Wade.

The team ultimately signed Ravenell to a deal from the group, according to the transaction wire.

Lowry, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.

The Vikings then signed Lowry to a two-year, $8.5 million deal as an unrestricted free agent back in 2023. Minnesota cut him loose the following offseason, and he caught on with the Steelers to a two-year, $5 million deal.

Pittsburgh re-signed Lowry to a new deal this past May. However, the Steelers cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Lowry appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and recorded five tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection.