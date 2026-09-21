Initial Diagnosis For Giants QB Jaxson Dart Is MCL Sprain

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the initial diagnosis for Giants QB Jaxson Dart is that he suffered an MCL sprain during Monday’s game against the Rams.

The plan is for Dart to undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the full severity of the injury, but overall this is good news for the Giants and Dart.

Dart was hit by two Rams’ defenders while attempting to complete a pass down the field. Thankfully, his legs were not planted in the ground as he was hit, which likely prevented a more serious knee injury.

Jameis Winston replaced Dart as the Giants’ starting quarterback and is likely to hold the job while he’s out of the lineup.

Dart, 22, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons there.

The Giants used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Dart. He signed a four-year, $16,954,982 contract that includes an $8,970,895 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Dart appeared in 45 games over four seasons and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 393 times for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns.