Giants Ruled Out QB Jaxson Dart For Remainder Of Game

The New York Giants ruled out QB Jaxson Dart for the remainder of the game.

Giants GM Joe Schoen added that Dart is “going to be OK.”

It appears as if Dart has avoided a serious injury.

Dart was hit by two Rams’ defenders while attempting to complete a pass down the field. Thankfully, his legs were not planted in the ground as he was hit, which will hopefully prevent a more serious knee injury.

Based on video of the play, David Chao believes an ACL tear is unlikely and this could be more of an MCL sprain that will limit his mobility and require a knee brace.

Jameis Winston has replaced Dart as the Giants’ starting quarterback.

Dart, 22, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons there.

The Giants used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Dart. He signed a four-year, $16,954,982 contract that includes an $8,970,895 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Dart appeared in 45 games over four seasons and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 393 times for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns.

We’ll have more Dart regarding as the news is available.