Giants Elevated WR Braxton Berrios & LB Malik Harrison

The New York Giants elevated WR Braxton Berrios and LB Malik Harrison from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday’s game against the Rams, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Berrios, 30, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots out of Miami in 2018. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason. He was quickly claimed by the Jets.

Berrios was set to be an unrestricted free agent and re-signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal. He was set to earn a base salary of $5,500,000 in 2023 when he was released.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season. Berrios returned on another one-year deal in 2024 before joining Houston for 2025. He then signed a one-year deal with the Giants for 2026.

In 2025, Berrios appeared in four games for the Texans and recorded six catches for 37 yards. He also returned three punts for 25 yards and three kicks for 81 yards.

Harrison, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2020 out of Ohio State.

He signed a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

Harrison played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Ravens for 2024. From there, he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers last offseason but was let go this year and caught on with the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2025, Harrison appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and recorded 41 total tackles.

In 2026, Harrison has appeared in one game for the Giants and recorded two total tackles.