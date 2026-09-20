Patriots G Mike Onwenu Suffers Broken Right Ankle

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that initial X-rays showed that Patriots G Mike Onwenu has a broken right ankle.

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt fell on Onwenu’s leg while sacking QB Drake Maye. Onwenu was later carted off of the field.

Jordan Schultz reported earlier that Onwenu was feared to have a season-ending leg injury.

You can expect the Patriots to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

He agreed to a restructured contract that reduces his cap charge by $7.5 million.

Onwenu will receive $10 million in guarantees and bonuses under the revised contract. He is in the final year of his three-year, $57 million deal, and his cap hit is now $17.5 million instead of $25 million.

Onwenu, 28, was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round out of Michigan in 2020. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.497 million deal that included a $202,468 signing bonus.

He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Onwenu appeared in 17 games and made 17 starts for the Patriots.

We will have more on Onwenu as it becomes available.