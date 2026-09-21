Rams Elevate LB Elias Neal

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have elevated LB Elias Neal from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday’s game against the Giants.

Neal, 25, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall following the 2024 draft.

He made the initial 53-man roster his rookie year but was let go in October that year and has remained on the practice squad ever since, signing futures deal after each season.

In 2025, Neal appeared in two games for the Rams.