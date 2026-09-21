Dolphins Signing LB Andre Jones Jr. Off Bills Practice Squad

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Dolphins are signing LB Andre Jones Jr. to the active roster off the Bills’ practice squad.

Jones, 27, was a seventh-round pick by Washington in the 2023 draft out of Louisiana-Lafayette. He signed a four-year rookie deal but was waived after his second year and spent the season on the practice squad.

Jones signed a futures deal with Washington for 2025 but he was let go after camp and caught on with Buffalo’s practice squad, where he’s remained ever since.

In 2025, Jones appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded five total tackles.