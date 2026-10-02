Giants Officially Make Two PS Moves

Per the NFL Transactions wire, the New York Giants signed C Kendrick Green to the practice squad and released T Darian Kinnard in a corresponding move.

The Giants’ practice squad now includes:

RB Grant Finley LB Trace Ford T Jarrod Gray (International) WR Jalin Hyatt DB Raheem Layne LB Chandler Martin C Geno VanDeMark LB Malik Harrison DL Dean Lowry RB Phil Mafah WR Dalen Cambre DT C.J. Ravenell T Ryan Schernecke NT P.J. Mustipher QB Jake Haener NT Josh Tupou C Kendrick Green

New York hosted Green for a visit on Thursday.

Green, 27, was a three-year starter at Illinois, a second-team All-American, and a first-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Steelers drafted Green with pick No. 87 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Green signed a four-year, $4,875,766 rookie contract that included a $906,011 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when Pittsburgh traded him to the Texans for a late-round pick.

He then signed on with the Bills’ practice squad after being let go by Houston. After a couple of appearances, the Browns signed Green away to their active roster late in the 2025 season.

Cleveland released him last week.

In 2024, Green appeared in all 17 games and made one start for the Texans at guard.