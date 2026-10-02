Rams Place TE Terrance Ferguson On IR, Among Three Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed WR Alex Bachman and DE Larrell Murchison from the practice squad to the active roster and placed TE Terrance Ferguson on injured reserve.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Signed from Practice Squad to Active Roster WR Alex Bachman, DE Larrell Murchison

• Reserve / Injured TE Terrance Ferguson pic.twitter.com/QqIPaqOCFX — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 2, 2026

Ferguson, 23, was a four-star recruit and the ninth-ranked tight end in the 2021 recruiting class out of Littleton, Colorado. He committed to Oregon the summer before his senior year of high school, where he played four total seasons. The Rams used the No. 46 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Ferguson.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $9,703,998 rookie contract with a $3,697,451 signing bonus.

In 2026, Ferguson has appeared in three games for the Rams and recorded seven receptions on 12 targets for 63 yards (9.0 YPC) and one touchdown.