Rams Waive WR/KR Xavier Smith

The Los Angeles Rams announced they waived WR/KR Xavier Smith on Friday.
He will likely be re-signed to the Rams’ practice squad once he passes through waivers unclaimed.
Smith, 29, originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M in 2023. He spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad before signing a futures deal in January 2024.
He’s bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad ever since.
In 2026, Smith has appeared in three games for the Rams and recorded seven punt returns for 69 yards (9.9 YPR) and seven kickoff returns for 144 yards (20.6 YPR).
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