Rams Rule Out Three Players For Week 4

Rams HC Sean McVay announced that they ruled out DT Aaron Donald, CB Jaylen Watson, and TE Terrance Ferguson for Week 4, per Mike Garafolo.

Donald suffered a back injury in Week 3, just two appearances after coming out of retirement.

McVay said Donald could play if they needed him, but they want to protect him from aggravating any issues.

“He’s as tough as it gets. Just not feeling good enough,” McVay said, via Gary Klein. “He would do it and he could probably go be productive, but part of our job is to protect these tough dudes like him from themselves.”

Donald, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014 out of Pittsburgh. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams exercised their fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.

Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.

Donald had three years remaining on his deal with base salaries of $9.25 million, $14 million, and $14 million when he agreed to a $40 million raise with the Rams following the 2021 season.

For his career, Donald appeared in 154 games and recorded 543 tackles, 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, seven recoveries, and 21 pass defenses over the course of 10 seasons.

Donald was an 8-time All-Pro selection, a 10-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl Champion, and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

In 2026, Donald has appeared in two games and recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss.