Cardinals Sign OL Kingsley Eguakun To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals are signing OL Kingsley Eguakun to their practice squad on Friday, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.
Arizona’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Eugene Asante
- TE Shawn Bowman
- DL Cam Horsley
- RB Evan Hull
- OL Demontrey Jacobs
- CB Kalen King
- TE Teagan Quitoriano
- LB Cameron Robertson
- WR Harrison Wallace
- III DL Damonic Williams
- OL Valentin Senn (International)
- DL Jared Harrison-Hunte
- OL Vershon Lee
- DB D’Shawn Jamison
- DB Art Green
- DB Jerrick Reed
- DT Jay Toia
- OL Kingsley Eguakun
Eguakun, 25, was a three-year starter at Florida and was invited to both the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl. He signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.
He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. The Lions brought him back on a futures deal for the 2025 season. He made the active roster initially before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad in October, after which he bounced on and off the roster.
Cleveland signed Eguakun to their active roster in December but he was waived shortly after roster cuts this year. He caught on with the Giants’ practice squad coming out of the preseason but was cut loose in recent weeks.
In 2025, Eguakun appeared in four games and made two starts for the Lions.
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