Eagles Demoting Backup QB Andy Dalton For Tanner McKee

According to Mike Garafolo, the Eagles will be making a change at backup quarterback this week, giving Tanner McKee the nod over veteran Andy Dalton.

The latter edged out McKee in a tight training camp battle after the Eagles traded for him from the Panthers.

However, Dalton lost his role after throwing an interception in the end zone in this past week’s loss to the Bears when he had to enter the game while starting QB Jalen Hurts was checked for a concussion.

Philadelphia kept both Dalton and McKee on the roster along with fifth-round QB Cole Payton, giving them four on the 53 which is unusual.

Dalton, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

Dalton joined the Saints on a one-year deal before signing a two-year contract with Carolina. The Panthers re-signed him to a two-year, $8 million extension last offseason, and he was traded to Philadelphia this offseason for a 2027 seventh-round pick.

In 2025, Dalton appeared four games with one start for the Panthers. He completed 25 of 37 pass attempts (67.6 percent) for 293 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

McKee, 26, was an honorable mention All-PAC-12 selection in 2021 at Stanford and was on several preseason award watch lists heading into the 2022 season. He declared for the draft after his junior season.

The Eagles selected him with the No. 188 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,026,520 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $186,520.

In 2025, McKee appeared in four games for the Eagles and completed 24 of 43 pass attempts (55.8 percent) for 274 yards, one touchdown and one interception.