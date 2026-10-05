Eagles RB Saquon Barkley’s Hamstring Injury Not Considered Overly Serious

Per Ian Rapoport, Eagles RB Saquon Barkley left the game on Sunday with a hamstring injury and will undergo further testing today.

Rapoport adds that Barkley’s injury isn’t currently considered to be overly serious.

Barkley, 29, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He entered the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised for $10.09 million, fully guaranteed.

The Giants allowed Barkley to walk in 2023, and he signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles.

He had two years left on the deal he signed with Philadelphia when the team re-signed him to a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension as a reward for his 2024 season.

In 2026, Barkley appeared in four games for the Eagles and rushed for 182 yards on 36 carries (5.1 YPC) with no touchdowns.

We will have more on Barkley as it becomes available.