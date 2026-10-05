BREAKING: Seahawks Signing RB Joe Mixon

The Seattle Seahawks are signing RB Joe Mixon following a successful workout on Monday, according to Mike Garafolo.

Mixon visited Seattle and obviously proved to the team that he has moved past his foot ailment that plagued him last year.

Adam Schefter adds that the team’s plan is to sign Mixon to the practice squad once he completes his medical exam, which he is in the process of doing.

Mixon, 30, was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a three-year extension with Houston worth $27 million with $14 million guaranteed.

He was set to enter the final year of that deal in 2026 and was due $8.5 million.

In 2024, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards (4.1 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes on 52 targets for 309 yards and another touchdown.

We will have more on Mixon as it becomes available.