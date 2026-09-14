NFC Notes: Malik Nabers, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The unsportsmanlike penalty from Commanders WR Stefon Diggs for jumping on the goalpost may not have cost Washington the game, but it didn’t help their efforts in a close contest. Washington HC Dan Quinn afterward said he would have gone for two until the penalty pushed the team back. They made the extra point to cut the deficit to one, then missed on a potential tying two-point conversion to end the game.

“It was like, ‘Oh, I forgot,'” Diggs explained afterward via ESPN’s John Keim. “Back in the day — I’ve been playing for a long time — you used to be able to do that. I’ve got to be better.”

Diggs’ explanation doesn’t completely hold up. The NFL banned jumping on the goalposts in 2014, a year before Diggs entered the league, and he was penalized for it in 2017. Still, he wasn’t trying to shirk responsibility after the game.

“That was out of the frustration throughout the game,” Diggs said, “wanting things to go right. We finally hit one and I get a little overzealous, a little excited. I take full accountability. I want to win bad. Finally after we weren’t clicking for a little while it got to me. Just [have to be] smart.”

Cowboys

Per Spotrac, the Cowboys signed WR Ryan Flournoy to a one-year extension with $4.5 million in new money and $5.575 million guaranteed.

to a one-year extension with $4.5 million in new money and $5.575 million guaranteed. Spotrac adds the deal has three void years for cap purposes, and he’s scheduled to have cap hits of $1.5 million, $2.5 million and $1.5 million (void).

Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer said S Malik Hooker fractured his forearm and will have more testing on Monday. (Calvin Watkins)

said S fractured his forearm and will have more testing on Monday. (Calvin Watkins) Schottenheimer also mentioned OLB DeMarvion Overshown has a hamstring injury and isn’t “sure the severity.” (Watkins)

has a hamstring injury and isn’t “sure the severity.” (Watkins) Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones expressed his disappointment with the team’s Week 1 loss: “That was a tough pill to swallow last night. Not gonna kid anybody. Felt really good and still do about our football team. We just probably had a little unrealistic expectations in terms of what we could do, especially on the defensive side of the ball with all the new faces and a brand new coordinator… We’ve got work to do, not just on the defensive side but offensively we got to be better too.” ( Jon Machota

Eagles

The Eagles’ offense had an up-and-down start to their 2026 campaign but made enough plays late to secure a 24-22 win over Washington. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts talked about making plays in the most critical moments, saying it’s only possible by having the same approach on every down throughout the game.

“Yeah, but it’s not something that’s forced,” Hurts said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “It’s the same focus that you have throughout the whole entire game. It’s the same poise that you play with throughout the whole entire game. And so, it goes back to all 11 being on the same page and then me taking responsibility and the opportunities I have with the ball in my hand. Talking about this on a production meeting leading up to the game with [Tom] Brady. When you’re playing a position, a lot of it is about making sure you’re in the right play, when you’re doing the right thing that takes no talent. . . . It’s just about meeting the moment when your opportunity comes. Collectively, we’ve got a lot to build on, obviously a lot to correct and I’m excited to get back into the process of becoming the team that we’re supposed to become.”

Giants

Giants WR Malik Nabers returned to game action in Week 1 after working back from a torn ACL. Nabers revealed he was a true game-time decision but was feeling good physically postgame.

“I had to feel that I wanted to play. I had to feel it,” Nabers said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “Everyone wanted to see me. I was at practice. I never got the game feeling. I had to feel it. I had to feel like my body was able to. I had to feel the energy. I had to feel the game-day moment. That was really it.”

“I’m feeling good right now. We’ll see how the adrenaline wears off, see where we’re at. I’ll get back to the treatments, get back to still moving forward. The recovery process is not done. Still have to do great work, still have to prepare for next week, and prepare for practice. So, we’ll see how we’re feeling.”

Giants QB Jaxson Dart outlined the impact of having their top offensive playmaker on the field.

“It was great. He’s just a guy where, no matter what the coverage is, no matter who they put out there on him, you have all the confidence in the world that he’s going to make a play,” Dart said. “And I think that we were all not 100% sure what was going to happen. So, I was just super stoked. I think that once he was able to feel those lights and feel the game-day environment, maybe he had a little bit of adrenaline, and then he’s just a guy who wants to play for this team, loves the game.”

“And I’m so happy that he was able to come back and have a game like this where he was just able to play really, really efficient and good football.”