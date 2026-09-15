Falcons Tried Out Three Including EDGE Drake Jackson

The Atlanta Falcons officially hosted three free agents for tryouts on Tuesday including C Gus Hartwig, LB Drake Jackson and DB Dwight McGlothern.

Jackson, 25, was a second-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a three-year starter at USC and a second-team All-PAC 12 selection as a junior.

Jackson was entering the final year of his four-year $5,892,392 contract when he was waived in May. He signed to Washington’s active roster in October 2025 and signed a one-year extension this offseason before being waived form injured reserve coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded three tackles.