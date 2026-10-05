Tyreek Hill’s Agent Plans To Start Negotiating With Multiple Teams Today, Including Chiefs

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, free agent WR Tyreek Hill‘s agent Drew Rosenhaus plans to begin negotiating with multiple teams on Monday, including the Chiefs, who have remained in contact with their former receiver.

Rosenhaus told Schefter he would anticipate Hill possibly signing with a team over the next few days. Hill has been working back from a serious knee injury suffered last season, and it was believed he had been targeting a November return.

The Chiefs have long been connected to Hill since his release, and recent injuries to Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton only make them a more logical fit.

Hill, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year, $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins, which included $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season. Miami then released Hill in February 2026 as he was recovering from a significant leg injury.

In 2025, Hill appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.