Tyreek Hill Targeting November Return, Chiefs Expected To Have ‘Strong Interest’

Mike Silver of The Athletic reports that free agent WR Tyreek Hill is believed to be targeting a November return to the NFL.

Hill has been working his way back from a very serious knee injury he suffered last year while playing for the Dolphins.

Silver expects the Chiefs to have “strong interest” in a potential reunion with Hill once he’s healthy enough to play.

According to Silver, players such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones among others are “all for” Hill returning to Kansas City.

Jeremy Fowler mentioned last month that Hill remains fond of the Chiefs and it would make a lot of sense for him to rejoin Kansas City midseason once he’s healthy.

Hill, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year, $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins, which included $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season. Miami then released Hill in February 2026 as he was recovering from a significant leg injury.

In 2025, Hill appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.