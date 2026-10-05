NFL Transactions: Monday 10/5

By
Nate Bouda
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Bears

Cowboys

  • Cowboys designated G Tyler Smith to return from injured reserve.

Dolphins

Falcons

Packers

  • Packers waived DB Marlon Jones from injured reserve.

Saints

Steelers

Vikings

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