NFL Transactions: Monday 10/5

Bears
- Bears released DE Marcus Davenport from the practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated G Tyler Smith to return from injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived RB Carlos Washington.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated DB Jammie Robinson from the practice squad.
Packers
- Packers waived DB Marlon Jones from injured reserve.
Saints
- Saints elevated LB Fadil Diggs and LB Jackson Sirmon from the practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers waived DB Doneiko Slaughter.
- Steelers signed DB Sean Murphy-Bunting from the Buccaneers’ practice squad.
- Steelers placed DT Derrick Harmon on injured reserve.
- Steelers signed LB Marte Mapu to the practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings waived WR Jeshaun Jones.
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