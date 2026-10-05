AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow had 58 passing attempts in the loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, but feels that the team can throw it even more going forward.

“Because I know we’re great at it,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “Because I know that’s what I do best, and we’re really pass-protecting really well right now. Obviously, we’d like to get more out of the run game, but, you know, I know we’ll make it work.”

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken explained, via BrownsWire.com, that he has spoken with QB Deshaun Watson regarding how well things have gone in Cleveland lately.

“Before the game…I said, isn’t this really cool? You’re going to be introduced last, isn’t that really freaking cool? It was only seven weeks earlier, and it’s, ‘Where are we going to go from here? The Bills game at home…So cool.

Steelers

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers said the offense aims to become more consistent as the season continues.

“You start from zero for sure, but there’s some vibes that start to flow a little bit if you put together a couple good performances in a row,” Rodgers said, via the team’s website. “We have one decent performance so we’re gonna try and stack a few.”