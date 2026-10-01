NFC Notes: Jalon Daniels, Gervon Dexter, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels talked about the advice that QB Baker Mayfield gave him as he heads into his first career start.

“He simply put it as, ‘You’ve been dreaming of this opportunity,‘” Daniels said, via the team’s website. “‘Just stay composed, play as yourself, don’t try to be anybody else besides yourself, and just go out there and go make football plays.‘”

Daniels admitted that he’s likely going to have to make quick decisions and get the ball out early, as he’s expecting the Packers to blitz him heavily.

“Defenses, whenever they see a rookie quarterback they try to do everything that they can to try to be able to blitz the quarterback, try to be able to make him get confused, try to be able to disguise everything that they can, and I’m aware of that,” he said. “Me being aware of that, I’m trying to do everything that I can to, like I said, lean on Easton, lean on Bake and try to be able to get every single answer I can to everything they’ve had on film.”

Daniels adds an extra element to the offense as he can not only extend plays but can create them with his legs when nothing else is there.

“Sometimes the defense wins,” Daniels said. “When the defense is locking everything up, sometimes you have to be able to try to get out of the pocket and try to be able to go make plays. Because at the end of the day, at the quarterback position your objective is to try to be able to move the chains every single play. If the defense is doing their job, my ability to be able to get out of the pocket, try to be able to get out and try to go find a receiver downfield, and if I can’t receiver downfield the objective is to try to be able to move the sticks.”

Falcons

The Falcons acquired DT Gervon Dexter from the Bears in August and signed him to a four-year, $78 million extension this week. Atlanta GM Ian Cunningham, who was Chicago’s assistant GM when they drafted him in 2023, views him as an interior rusher who is “difficult to find.”

“Gervon is a young, ascending talent whose power, disruption and impact along the defensive line are difficult to find. What’s been just as impressive is the growth he’s shown off the field as a man and a father. His passion for the game and commitment to his teammates are qualities we value highly, and we’re excited to keep him as an important part of our defense moving forward. I also want to thank Drew and Jason Rosenhaus for their communication and partnership throughout this process,” Cunningham said, via FalconsWire.

Panthers

Panthers fourth-round CB Will Lee will have to step up this week after the team’s top two cornerbacks landed on injured reserve.

“Confidence-wise, I’m always going to say I’m ready,” Lee said, via the team’s website. “That first game when we came out against the Bears, just rookie mistakes, getting that little stuff out of the way. But after taking those steps forward and just progressing every week, that’s my goal. So I’m just going to go out there and do the best I can every week.“​

Lee is going to learn on the techniques that CB Jaycee Horn and the rest of the coaching staff has taught him and play as freely as possibly.

“Really just having the confidence in yourself,” Lee said, of the lessons Horn taught him. “Like we play one of the hardest positions on the field, and he basically tells me people are going to catch the ball, so just have that confidence in yourself and just having that next-play mentality. Really, all the stuff they taught me in the summer, just leaning on the stuff they taught me, the techniques and just what to see and the reads and the keys, just trusting in the technique that they brought upon me. So just having that blessing of them to keep me moving forward in that aspect.”

Lee has earned the respect of his teammates and defensive leaders, as LB Devin Lloyd admires the traits he has and who he is as a person.

“Yeah, I mean, long, talented, can make all the plays,” Lloyd said of the rookie cornerback. “I mean, really, more physical, you know, obviously slimmer frame, but still really physical. I mean, I just love the person that he is. Just really humble, humble guy, just a great teammate, and so I love whenever guys like that go out and have success, and I mean, yeah, he’s still a rookie and you know I’m sure he wants to have some plays back and whatnot, but just a guy that he’s got a bright future ahead of him.“