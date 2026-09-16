Falcons Announce Four Moves, Place DL Da’Shawn Hand On IR

The Atlanta Falcons promoted TE Nick Muse to the active roster, they announced on Wednesday.

He takes the spot of DL Da’Shawn Hand, who is going on injured reserve after a major quad injury. The Falcons also signed DE Drake Jackson and RB Khalil Herbert to the practice squad.

Hand, 30, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that included a $681,964 signing bonus when the Lions released him from injured reserve.

He caught on with Indianapolis’ practice squad but was cut loose after a week. The Titans signed him and he appeared in one game for the team before suffering a season-ending injury. The Dolphins signed him to a contract in 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He signed to the practice squad and eventually the active roster before re-signing on a one-year deal for 2024. The Chargers signed Hand to a one-year contract worth up to $3.35 million last year.

The Falcon signed him to a one-year deal worth $3 million this offseason.

In 2025, Hand appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and made 13 starts, recording 29 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception and four pass defenses.

Muse, 27, was drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Carolina but was waived after camp. He spent three seasons bouncing back and forth from the team’s practice squad.

Muse had a stint with the Eagles to end the 2025 season and was brougth back on a futures deal before being cut in August. He then had stints on the Cardinals, Rams and Jets’ practice squads before New York let him go in January 2026.

Muse signed back on with the Lions for a stint before the Falcons signed him this year.

In 2024, Muse appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded no statistics.