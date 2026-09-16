Jaguars Announce Three Moves Wednesday

By
Logan Ulrich
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The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have officially signed OLB BJ Ojulari to the practice squad. 

They also promoted LB Jack Kiser from the practice squad to the active roster and put OLB B.J. Green on injured reserve. 

Ojulari, 24, was selected in the second round with the No. 41 overall pick by the Cardinals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of LSU. Unfortunately he missed significant time due to injuries his first few seasons. 

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $8,597,607 rookie contract that includes a $3,252,805 signing bonus when the Cardinals waived him coming out of the preseason. 

In 2025, Ojulari appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and recorded nine total tackles and a sack. 

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