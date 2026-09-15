Texans Signing LB Kenneth Murray To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans are signing LB Kenneth Murray to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

WR Lewis Bond DB Bryce Hall LB Jamal Hill DB Alijah Huzzie RB Jawhar Jordan WR Josh Kelly T James Neal III S George Odum WR Daniel Sobkowicz RB Noah Whittington WR Mitchell Tinsley DE Chris Braswell TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden DT Junior Tafuna OT Max Pircher (international) C Gavin Gerhardt QB Mark Gronowski LB Kenneth Murray

This comes after the team placed LB Henry To’oTo’o on injured reserve. Murray visited with the Dolphins earlier this year.

Murray, 27, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-American honors before the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to select him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Murray signed a four-year, $12,974,941 rookie contract that includes a $6,996,321 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season, but they declined it.

Murray caught on with the Titans for the 2024 before being traded to the Cowboys last year.

In 2025, Murray appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys, making 16 starts and recording 81 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.