Titans Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Tennessee Titans officially signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo to their practice squad and cut G Drew Moss in a corresponding move, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

QB Hendon Hooker RB Kalel Mullings WR K.J. Osborne RB Michael Carter DE Jalyn Holmes DT Timmy Horne DB Jalen McMurray T Rasheed Miller WR Tyren Montgomery TE Joel Wilson NT Laki Tasi (International) WR Xavier Restrepo LB Mohamoud Diabate DB Erick Hallett DB Isaiah Oliver G Garrett Dellinger LB Jimmy Ciarlo

Ciarlo, 25, was a two-year starter at Army who will serve in the infantry after his playing career. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, but tore his ACL and was cut with an injury designation.

The Bills signed Ciarlo in August 2025 and he stuck around on the practice squad after the preseason. He bounced on and off the active roster before the team let him go last season. He caught on with the Dolphins’ practice squad in November.

The Bills signed him to a contract over the offseason, but he was among their final roster cuts.

In 2025, Ciarlo appeared in one game for the Bills but did not record any stats.