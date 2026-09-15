Ravens Sign WR Gage Larvadain, Release K Jake Moody

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed WR Gage Larvadain to the practice squad.

The Ravens released K Jake Moody from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Here’s an updated look at Baltimore’s practice squad:

DL Rayshaun Benny WR Xavier Guillory LB Adisa Isaac LB Carl Jones Jr. OL Gerard Lichtenhan WR Chris Moore DL David Olajiga (International) TE Ty Pezza LB Kaimon Rucker S K’Von Wallace RB Jonathan Ward OL AJ Arcuri TE Nick Vannett OL Chuma Edoga LB Jamon Johnson DB Lardarius Webb WR Gage Larvadain

Moody, 26, was a third-round pick of the 49ers out of Michigan in the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 and made a base salary of $941,095 in 2024.

He was in the third year of that deal when San Francisco waived him after just one game. He signed on with the Bears’ practice squad but was signed to the Commanders’ active roster in November 2025.

Washington then re-signed Moody to a one-year deal this offseason but waived him again in August and he caught on with the Ravens’ practice squad.

In 2025, Moody appeared in nine games for the 49ers, Bears and Commanders. He made 19 of 23 field goals and 15 of 16 extra point attempts.