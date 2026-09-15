Eagles Officially Place G Landon Dickerson On IR Among Other Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have officially placed G Landon Dickerson on injured reserve.

We have signed WR Britain Covey from the practice squad to the active roster and signed TE Josiah Deguara to the practice squad. We also placed G Landon Dickerson on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/7bc1xuoSLs — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 15, 2026

To take his roster spot, they promoted WR Britain Covey from the practice squad, then signed TE Josiah Deguara to take the open PS spot.

Dickerson, 27, was a second-round pick by the Eagles after being a four-year starter at Alabama. He was a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC selection in 2020. He also won the Rimington Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Dickerson signed a four-year deal rookie deal with the team worth $8,656,673 million with a $3,655,762 signing bonus. He was entering the final year of the agreement when he agreed to a four-year extension worth $84 million before the 2024 season.

He agreed to a revised contract this off-season.

In 2025, Dickerson started 15 games at left guard for the Eagles. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 30th-best guard out of 81 qualified players.