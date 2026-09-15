Per the wire, the Ravens tried out five players on Monday: QB Nolan Henderson, WR Shedrick Jackson, WR Gage Larvadain, WR Dante Pettis, and WR Octavian Smith.

Pettis, 30, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. After attempting to trade him, the 49ers opted to waive Pettis, and he was later claimed by the Giants.

He finished his four-year, $6,440,562 contract, which included a $2,734,952 signing bonus, and ended the season on injured reserve after three games before testing the free agent market.

Pettis signed with the Bears ahead of the 2022 season and appeared in every game for Chicago. He re-signed to a one-year deal last offseason and was waived in September of 2023 after suffering an injury. Pettis re-signed with the Bears in March 2024.

Chicago released Pettis, and he landed with the Saints’ practice squad, where he spent the season back and forth from the active roster. He was signed to the active roster in December but was later waived.

In 2025, Pettis appeared in eight games for the Saints and caught nine passes for 127 yards.