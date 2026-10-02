AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Ke’Shawn Williams, Dalton Risner, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Ke’Shawn Williams had a costly fumble in Week 3’s loss to the Steelers. When asked about Williams’ standing as their return specialist, STs coordinator Darrin Simmons said that it is a decision they’ll make throughout the week of practice.

“It’s something I’m always very sensitive to because you never want to take a player’s stinger away,” Simmons said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “But at the same time, we have a bigger responsibility. It’s the responsibility of putting our team in the best situation to win. And so that’s something we’ll have to talk through throughout this week and see what we feel like is the best way to go. There’s a lot of factors that go into that. It’s other parts of the roster and injuries to other parts of the roster, and it’s something we haven’t even completely talked about yet or settled in on. But I am very sensitive to that. Ke’Shawn’s trying to make a play, too and just made a bad play worse. Just unfortunate.”

Simmons thinks Williams lost concentration on tracking Pittsburgh’s gunner on the play.

“I think he just lost concentration there for a second. I think he peeked up at the gunner and just lost the ball in flight, lost concentration. He’s got to trust the fact that the vice guy’s going to get the gunner stopped, but he just can’t lose concentration on the ball. He peeked up at the last second and just lost sight of him.”

Bengals

The Bengals lost 30-27 to the Steelers in Week 3, where the game ended for Cincinnati on a strip-sack by Pittsburgh DT Derrick Harmon. Bengals RG Dalton Risner reflected on the play, saying it was his responsibility to make the block.

“This was a bad play I’ll remember for a long time,” Risner said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “I’m not going to make excuses. I’m not going to try and make it sound better. I gave up a sack, and it resulted in a fumble, and the result was the game was over. A tough pill to swallow. I’m going to swallow it and be a man about it. Go back to the drawing board and continue to work.”

Risner said he spoke to Joe Burrow after the game and assured him that he will improve.

“He hasn’t mentioned it to me,” Risner said. “On the bus, I looked him in the eye and said, ‘Hey man, I’m the one who let you down. I’m going to be better. I’m not going to let that happen.’ Joe Burrow is a great pro, a great teammate.”

Risner feels he played well until the final play and has improved as a run blocker.

“We did a lot of great things on offense. I had a great game up until the last football play, but I could care less because you want to win games,” Risner said. “I’ve improved in the run game where I’m moving people … and, honestly guys, I’ve got to get better on two pass plays. This one and one last week. … We could sit here and talk about a lot of encouraging things, but the thing is to get better and win games.”

Ravens

The Ravens are set to square off against the Titans in Week 4, pitting RB Derrick Henry against his former team. Henry reflected on playing Tennessee, saying it’s going to be a “crazy moment” for him, but he isn’t going to hold back from having a big game.

“It’s going to be a crazy moment to be playing against the team that I came in the league playing for,” Henry said, via the team’s YouTube. “But I ain’t trying to make too much of it, though… It’s still like family there. So it’s always love, but it ain’t going to be much love on Sunday.”