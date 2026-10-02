AFC Notes: Vega Ioane, Dohnte Meyers, Mike Gesicki, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Dohnte Meyers had his best game in the NFL in Week 3 against the Steelers, logging three receptions for 29 yards. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor praised Meyers’ blocking against Pittsburgh.

“I thought he had a really good feel for what we asked him to do. Block some big guys,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “It’s hard because certain guys you put in there, the personnel groupings are going to change on defense, and so sometimes Dohnte draws a difficult task with his responsibility, and I thought he gave everything he possibly could to make those blocks we needed from him. He did a good job understanding the game plan and the tweaks that we needed with him in there … It might not look like it on the stat sheet because you know he got (three catches) yesterday, but I thought that he did a great job of doing the things we need to do to be functional on offense with Colbie going down.”

Meyers reflected on being called for a false start, saying he had a “mental error” after twitching his elbow.

“I twitched my elbow. A little detail you can’t afford to have. That’s a mental error,” Meyers said. “You just have to go back and hone the details. Once everybody is set you can’t move.”

Bengals

Bengals TE Mike Gesicki is in the ninth year of his career and third season in Cincinnati. Gesicki says he’s grown a deeper appreciation of being a part of a team as his career has developed.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve appreciated the daily routine of coming in the locker room, hanging in the locker room, being around the team,” Gesicki said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “More of, I’m in the NFL. You would think when you are younger you would appreciate it more, but as I’ve gotten older, I have grown to appreciate it more because being where I am at in my life now gives me a different perspective.”

Gesicki thinks his abilities are maximized in HC Zac Taylor‘s system, while he wouldn’t fit in with other teams around the league.

“The NFL is so scheme-specific for so many players,” Gesicki said. “I understand my role and my position is unique; I’m unique to the position. In some other buildings, it wouldn’t be welcome. It would be like, nah, that guy can’t play here. In this building, it’s a great feeling knowing it’s something they utilize and appreciate it. I know my role and how to maximize it.”

Gesicki said he quickly established chemistry with Joe Burrow in his first session running routes for the quarterback.

“The first time we ran routes together, we were talking about a specific mid-range, intermediate throw,” Gesicki said. “In any other scheme it has been, you have to be here at a certain point. I said, ‘You know, I kind of see how different guys run this route; you see how maybe it is not exactly how we draw it up.’ He said, ‘That’s exactly how I want it.’ I knew there was a green light there.”

Ravens

Vega Ioane moved from right guard to center in the Ravens’ Week 3 win over the Cowboys following injuries to Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic. Ioane said he is ready to do whatever is asked of him and is going through a “learning process” of playing the position.

“I didn’t really have time to process, it happened fast,” Ioane said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s site. “No matter where it is, I’ll never stop putting in that work. Shout out to Jovaughn, Ethan, Danny (Pinter). Those guys made it seem easy during camp. It’s a learning process, still going through it. I’ve got really good coaches to help me with that. Non-stop meetings.”

Ioane said Lamar Jackson‘s calmness helped him against Dallas and is glad to have a full week to prepare after being thrown into the fire.

“It’s not much of what he did, it’s what he didn’t do,” Ioane said. “He said, ‘Alright, let’s go play ball.’ He kept cool. That’s a good thing for someone like me, a rookie. I have a full week of trying to learn center, going into it and making sure that I have my calls right with all four guys across the line, including myself. So, it is a big thing for us to have the full week.”

Baltimore HC Jesse Minter said Andrew Vorhees and Emery Jones Jr. are their options at right guard.

“Today, you’ve got Vorhees and Emery, let them duke it out a little bit,” Minter said. “Vorhees has a lot of experience, he’s played a lot of games, we’ve got a lot of confidence in him. But at the same time we feel good about Emery. We’ll let that shake out.”