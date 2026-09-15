Chargers Made Three Moves, Placed WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith On IR

The Los Angeles Chargers placed WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith on injured reserve, promoted WR Gary Jennings and re-signed CB Isas Waxter to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

Lambert-Smith, 24, started his career at Penn State before transferring to Auburn to finish out his collegiate eligibility. The Chargers drafted him with the No. 158 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,608,004 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $408,004.

In 2025, Lambert-Smith appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and caught five passes on 12 targets for 51 yards and a touchdown.