Panthers Cut WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

The Carolina Panthers announced they have waived WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

Panthers add a linebacker, waive wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.https://t.co/LSQ4uT2HRz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 15, 2026

This is the corresponding move to make room for LB Tyrel Dodson on the active roster. Horn muffed a punt in Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

Horn, 24, started his career at South Florida and was first-team All-AAC in 2022 before transferring to Colorado. The Panthers selected him with the No. 208 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $4.395 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $195,440.

In 2025, Horn appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and caught 11 passes on 15 targets for 108 yards while adding eight carries for 68 yards.