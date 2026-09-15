Jets Making Five Roster Moves

According to Brian Costello, the Jets are signing WRs Sterling Shepard and Tyler Johnson to the practice squad.

The Jets are also signing CB Jordan Clark to the 53-man roster off the practice squad, and releasing LB Jaden Keller and OL Xavier Newman from the practice squad, per Costello.

Shepard, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.

Shepard was set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal, however, the two sides agreed to a reworked deal that made him a free agent in 2023.

The Giants opted to bring him back on a one-year deal in 2023. After playing out that deal, he signed on with the Buccaneers this past summer. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp before re-signing to the practice squad.

From there, the Buccaneers brought Shepard back on a one-year deal for the 2025 season. He then signed with the Texans during camp this offseason but didn’t make the 53-man roster.

In 2025, Shepard appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught 39 passes for 371 yards receiving and one touchdown.