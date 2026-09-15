Texans Promoting LB Jamal Hill To Active Roster

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are promoting LB Jamal Hill from the practice squad to the active roster.

He takes the place of LB Henry To’oTo’o, who Wilson previously reported is going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Hill, 25, was an honorable mention All-PAC 12 in 2020 at Oregon. He was drafted by the Texans with the No. 188 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was going into the third year of a four-year, $4,209,392 rookie contract that included a $189,392 signing bonus when the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2025, Hill appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded six total tackles and one forced fumble.