Seahawks Signing RB Robert Henry Jr.

The Seattle Seahawks are signing rookie RB Robert Henry, Jr. off of the Commanders’ practice squad to their active roster, according to Jordan Schultz.

Henry, 24, was a first-team all-AAC selection in 2025.

He wound up going undrafted out of UTSA following the 2026 NFL draft. He signed a contract with the Commanders but was released during the team’s final cuts and eventually signed with their practice squad.

In three seasons at UTSA, Henry appeared in 35 games and rushed 408 times for 2,339 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also added 58 receptions for 428 yards and an additional three touchdowns.