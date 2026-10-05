NFC Notes: Puka Nacua, Mike Macdonald, Tyler Higbee, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

Rams TE Tyler Higbee moved into a tie for 10th all-time in the franchise’s receiving yards leader after going for 62 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. Higbee keeps his focus on winning over all else, knowing the rest will come with it.

“I mean, if I’m doing my job, that stuff will come. You know what I mean?” Higbee said, via the team’s website. “And I don’t necessarily think about that kind of stuff, I think about winning football games. That’s the number one and foremost. That stuff’s cool, I’m grateful for it. It’s an honor. But it’s not necessarily something I’m chasing.”

Rams HC Sean McVay and QB Matthew Stafford couldn’t say enough about the veteran tight end and what he means to the team. Both praised his energy and what he brings to the locker room.

“He’s a stud. He means so much. He’s a captain,” McVay said. “Go watch him cover punts too and see the energy that he played with in that phase. Similar to what I was saying about (running back) Kyren (Williams). This guy represents everything that’s right about the Rams. I love Tyler Higbee. He’s an all-timer.”

“That’s the player that I’ve come to know,” Stafford said. “He’s a guy that… to play any role, he’s ready to go every Sunday. That’s such a huge part of our team is having guys like that. He obviously leads the way in that room when it comes to experience and versatility in this offense and being around here. He didn’t bat an eye. He went in there and made the great plays that he made to help us give ourselves a chance to win that thing at the end. Obviously, I love being a teammate of Tyler Higbee‘s. He’s what it’s all about when it comes to our team and how he plays and how he leads that room.”

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua missed the last two games with hip and groin injuries, but rumors emerged that his absence stemmed from his contract situation. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay said there is no truth to contract speculation, and Nacua is “chomping at the bit” to return.

“Yeah, it’s not true,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “He just did a great job with our walkthrough. He’s been working, chomping at the bit to get back out there with his teammates and this week, we expect him to be out there.”

Seahawks

On Sunday, Seattle defeated the Chargers, despite being penalized 14 times for a franchise-record 150 yards and seven personal fouls.

“To have seven personal foul penalties is unacceptable on any level, however you slice it,” HC Mike Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “That’s not us, and that’s not going to be how we play football around here.”