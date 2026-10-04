Seahawks Hosting RB Joe Mixon

According to Jay Glazer, the Seahawks are hosting veteran RB Joe Mixon for a visit today.

Earlier this offseason, the Chiefs, Broncos, and Steelers were reported to be monitoring Mixon, who missed the entire 2025 season with lower-body injuries.

On a livestream on his YouTube channel, Texans insider Aaron Wilson said Mixon told friends at the Bengals that he won’t play football again.

Wilson was clear that Mixon won’t return to Houston in 2026, as both sides have moved on after a year marked by numerous injuries, headlined by a lack of blood flow to his foot.

Mixon, 30, was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a three-year extension with Houston worth $27 million with $14 million guaranteed.

He was set to enter the final year of that deal in 2026 and was due $8.5 million.

In 2024, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards (4.1 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes on 52 targets for 309 yards and another touchdown.

We will have more on Mixon as it becomes available.