Patriots Sign S Elliott Davison

The New England Patriots announced they have signed S Elliott Davison to the practice squad.

The Patriots released TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Davison, 24, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA following the 2025 draft.

He spent the year on the practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal after the season before being among the final roster cuts coming out of camp this year. Davison caught on with New England’s practice squad but was let go shortly after.

Davison has yet to appear in an NFL game.