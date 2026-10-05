AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel, Garrett Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson admitted, “I want more on my plate” after getting just four targets in Week 4’s loss. He also added, “I feel good. I (didn’t) take no hits.” (Connor Hughes)

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel spoke on the importance of their Week 4 win over the Bills: “Gets us back in the race. Josh [Allen] is unbelievable. Felt like Drake went toe-to-toe with him.” (Mike Reiss)

spoke on the importance of their Week 4 win over the Bills: “Gets us back in the race. Josh [Allen] is unbelievable. Felt like Drake went toe-to-toe with him.” (Mike Reiss) Referee Bill Vinovich on why Vrabel was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty: “He was out of the box, came up to the official and said, ‘That was a fucking terrible call.’” (Mark Daniels)

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye had seven turnovers so far this season, but his three touchdown passes, including one to WR Efton Chism, helped them escape with a win over Buffalo.

“We definitely have to build off it,” Maye said in his postgame press conference. “This is relieving a little bit. . . . Put us a step in the right direction. It’s ever week in the NFL, you get a chance to — the highs and the lows and coach always says don’t ride the rollercoaster. That’s what we’re going to buy into and know we have a lot of work left to do.”