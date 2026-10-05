Jets DE Braiden McGregor Out For Season With Torn Pec

Adam Schefter reports that Jets DE Braiden McGregor tore a pectoral muscle on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season.

You can expect the Jets to place McGregor on injured reserve soon and fill his roster spot with another player.

McGregor, 25, went undrafted out of Michigan back in 2024 and caught on with the Jets soon after.

He made the team’s 53-man roster coming out of training camp and has been with the group ever since.

In 2026, McGregor appeared in four games for the Jets and recorded seven tackles.

We will have more on McGregor as it becomes available.