Titans Sign G Garrett Dellinger

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed G Garrett Dellinger to the practice squad.

The Titans waived DB Shemar Bartholomew from the practice squad in a corresponding move, per Wyatt.

Dellinger, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Ravens in the 2025 draft out of LSU. He signed a four-year rookie deal but was let go after camp.

He quickly caught on with Cleveland’s practice squad and signed to the active roster in December before being waived and claimed by the Titans. Dellinger was then waived by the Titans ahead of Week 1 this season.

In 2025, Dellinger appeared in one game for the Browns.