Chargers Signing WR Gary Jennings To Active Roster

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Chargers are signing WR Gary Jennings from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Jennings, 29, was drafted by the Seahawks out of West Virginia in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,230,930 with a $710,930 signing bonus.

The Seahawks elected to waive Jennings, and the Dolphins claimed him. He was later placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins and they then opted to waive him during the 2020 season.

From there, Jennings had stints with the Ravens, Bills, Colts, Raiders and Chiefs from 2021 to 2022. The Panthers signed him in May of 2023 but cut him again before the season.

He was out of the NFL until signing a contract with the Chargers in August. Los Angeles cut him loose earlier this week and signed him back to the practice squad.

In 2019, Jennings appeared in one game for the Miami Dolphins but was unable to record any statistics.