Browns Place RB Dylan Sampson On IR Among Eight Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed RB Dylan Sampson on injured reserve.

The Browns signed RB Jaleel McLaughlin from the practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move.

The Browns also signed RB Eric Gray, OT Obinna Eze, P Wes Pahl and OT Xavier Truss to the practice squad, and released CB D’Angelo Ross and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad.

Sampson injured his knee in Week 1 and is expected to miss an extended period of time.

Sampson, 22, earned SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2024 and first-team All-SEC honors. He broke the school record for single-season rushing touchdowns in his last year with 22.

The Browns used the 126th pick in the fourth round of the 2025 draft on Sampson. He signed a four-year, $5,130,564 rookie deal with a $930,564 signing bonus and is making a base salary of $1,005,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Sampson appeared in 15 games for the Browns and rushed 65 times for 175 yards (2.7 YPC) to go along with 33 catches for 271 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Sampson as the news becomes available.