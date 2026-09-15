Chiefs Signing CB Melvin Smith Jr.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Chiefs are signing CB Melvin Smith Jr. to the practice squad.

Smith, 24, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Arkansas following the 2025 draft. He was among the final roster cuts and started the year on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in December.

From there, Smith was let go by the Chiefs after roster cuts this year and was claimed by the Titans before being waived again shortly after.

Smith has yet to appear in an NFL game.