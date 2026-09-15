49ers Signing DL McKinnley Jackson

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the 49ers are signing DL McKinnley Jackson to the practice squad.

It’s worth noting Jackson took a visit with the 49ers before the regular season started.

Jackson, 24, was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M by the Bengals.

He signed a four-year, $5,596,312 rookie contract that included an $890,044 signing bonus. Jackson was entering the third year of that deal when he was waived during roster cuts.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Bengals and recorded seven tackles.