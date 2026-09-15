Browns RB Dylan Sampson Expected To Miss Significant Time With Knee Injury

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Browns RB Dylan Sampson is expected to miss significant time due to a knee injury suffered in Week 1 against the Jaguars.

Fowler adds Sampson was spotted on crutches after the game.

Sampson, 22, earned SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2024 and first-team All-SEC honors. He broke the school record for single-season rushing touchdowns in his last year with 22.

The Browns used the 126th pick in the fourth round of the 2025 draft on Sampson. He signed a four-year, $5,130,564 rookie deal with a $930,564 signing bonus and is making a base salary of $1,005,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Sampson appeared in 15 games for the Browns and rushed 65 times for 175 yards (2.7 YPC) to go along with 33 catches for 271 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Sampson as the news becomes available.