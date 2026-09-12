NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/12

By
Nate Bouda
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Bears

  • Bears elevated WR Kaden Davis and QB Miller Moss from the practice squad.
  • Bears released DB Keidron Smith from the practice squad.
  • Bears signed QB Miller Moss to the practice squad.

Bengals

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals elevated DB Kalen King from the practice squad.

Colts

  • Colts elevated DB Kenneth Harris from the practice squad.

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles elevated WR Britain Covey from the practice squad.
  • Eagles placed TE Eli Stowers on injured reserve.

Falcons

  • Falcons elevated TE Nick Muse and LB Bralen Trice from the practice squad.
  • Falcons placed T Cameron Williams on injured reserve.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Packers elevated WR Bo Melton and LB Kristian Welch from the practice squad.
  • Packers signed WR Bo Melton to the practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

  • Steelers elevated DB Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad.

Texans

  • Texans elevated DB George Odum from the practice squad.

Titans

Vikings

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