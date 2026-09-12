NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/12

Bears
- Bears elevated WR Kaden Davis and QB Miller Moss from the practice squad.
- Bears released DB Keidron Smith from the practice squad.
- Bears signed QB Miller Moss to the practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris and TE Tanner Hudson from the practice squad.
Bills
- Bills elevated WR Greg Dortch and RB Frank Gore from the practice squad.
Browns
- Browns elevated DB D’Angelo Ross and LB Nathaniel Watson from the practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated DB Ifeatu Melifonwu and RB Josh Williams from the practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated DB Kalen King from the practice squad.
Colts
- Colts elevated DB Kenneth Harris from the practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders elevated G Julian Good-Jones from the practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed RB Malik Davis on injured reserve.
- Cowboys signed RB Israel Abanikanda from the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated DE Clelin Ferrell from the practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated WR Britain Covey from the practice squad.
- Eagles placed TE Eli Stowers on injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated TE Nick Muse and LB Bralen Trice from the practice squad.
- Falcons placed T Cameron Williams on injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants elevated WR Braxton Berrios and LB Malik Harrison from the practice squad.
- Giants signed WR Dalen Cambre from the practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad.
Jets
- Jets elevated K Jason Sanders from the practice squad.
- Jets placed WR Tim Patrick on injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions elevated DT Ben Stille from the practice squad.
- Lions signed DE Levi Onwuzurike to the practice squad.
Packers
- Packers elevated WR Bo Melton and LB Kristian Welch from the practice squad.
- Packers signed WR Bo Melton to the practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers elevated LB Jeremiah Moon and DB Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots placed WR A.J. Brown on injured reserve.
- Patriots signed DT DaQuan Jones.
Raiders
- Raiders elevated TE Chris Myarick and WR Cody White from the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated LB Carl Jones and WR Chris Moore from the practice squad.
- Ravens released DB Lardarius Webb from the practice squad.
- Ravens signed LB Jamon Johnson to the practice squad.
Saints
- Saints elevated WR Kevin Austin and RB C.J. Donaldson from the practice squad.
- Saints placed RB Audric Estime on injured reserve.
- Saints signed TE Treyton Welch from the practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated DB Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad.
Texans
- Texans elevated DB George Odum from the practice squad.
Titans
- Titans elevated LB Mohamoud Diabate and DB Erick Hallett from the practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated RB DeeJay Dallas and LB Kyle Van Noy from the practice squad.
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