AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Joey Porter Jr., Jesse Minter, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

It was an impressive debut for a remade Bengals defense in 2026, as the team forced four fumbles against the Buccaneers in a 33-27 statement win. Guys like OLB Boye Mafe, DT Jonathan Allen, S Bryan Cook and, of course, DT Dexter Lawrence had exactly the impact Cincinnati was envisioning.

“They bring guys like us in for a reason,” Mafe said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And one of those reasons is to change that narrative, create our own narrative, and show the guys what it can be here. And I think the biggest thing right now that is great for us is that we all have that belief in each other. And having that belief in each other and having that trust. Creating that wingman mentality is what’s going to take us so far.”

Browns

The Browns had a rough showing in their first game under HC Todd Monken, losing 34-10 to the Jaguars as QB Deshaun Watson threw for just 100 yards in the first three quarters. Monken wasn’t looking to comment on the plans at the quarterback position and was clear he doesn’t feel it’s fair to put all the blame on Watson.

“I’d rather just talk about today, because I haven’t had time to even look at the tape,” Monken said, via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. “I’m sure as hell not firing me. I’m not firing our staff. I’m not getting rid of all of our players. So he happens to be one of 53, and however many practice squad guys we got and our staff, he’s one of them. So we’ll evaluate everything. But to just say that emotionally here at the end — when we didn’t play good enough and didn’t coach well enough.”

“It wasn’t all him. It really wasn’t all him. That’s unfair. Certainly could have called it better, certainly could have played better around him. Certainly there’s plays I’m sure he wished he had back. There are certain things operationally that weren’t clean enough. Us getting in and out of the huddle, getting our subs in, being up against it and saying that you’re on the road or the heat or all that, that’s just a bunch of excuses.”

Monken understands the frustrations but won’t let any external viewpoints influence what they do with the team.

“We’ll analyze everything that we do,” Monken said. “It’s not just him. We’re putting this on Deshaun, which is unfair. And whatever there is externally doesn’t matter to me. That doesn’t affect me. That has nothing to do with my decision-making. My decision-making is what’s best for the Browns now and moving forward. That doesn’t mean that I don’t understand the frustration. I’ve said that since I’ve been here. Same with me. I didn’t take this job to lose.”

Ravens

Baltimore’s 41-23 win over the Colts in Week 1 was a heck of a start to the new era of Ravens football under HC Jesse Minter. There’s a lot of buzz and respect for Minter around the league, and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said the win is a validation of Minter’s approach so far with his team.

“Coach [Minter] and them do a great job overemphasizing the discipline, strategizing each and every thing,” Jackson said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Practices — ‘We’re doing this for this reason.’ Explaining it to us, letting us know what’s going on. The result, what happened today, it starts in practice. The prep in practice and overemphasizing everything that we’re doing, being detailed out with everything, that’s why I believe we had success today.”

Jackson also continued to rave about first-year OC Declan Doyle and his proficiency as a play-caller, even as he added everyone is taking Week 1 in stride and not getting ahead of themselves.

“I mean, I’m extremely excited,” Jackson said. “But it’s only the first game, so I’m not trying to get ahead of myself and the team is not trying to get ahead of [itself]. We’re just trying to stay locked in, dialed in with the details. Like I’ve been saying this whole time, started off in OTAs, the whole offseason program. Declan was already on us, ‘Hey, do this and that,’ and that, just, like I said, detailed. Same thing with Jesse.”

Ravens DE Calais Campbell also praised Minter following his first NFL win: “He has a lot of poise. He’s a natural born leader.” (Jamison Hensley)

also praised Minter following his first NFL win: “He has a lot of poise. He’s a natural born leader.” (Jamison Hensley) Minter said CB T.J. Tampa could miss time with a knee injury, but they are still getting all more information. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy talked about CB Joey Porter Jr. amidst a back injury and contract talks: “Joey, I would put him just finishing up the ramp up stage. … he’s definitely ready to do more. We’ll see how it goes… The business part of it, that’s not for me to speak on. We had a plan .. we’re coming to the end of the timeline or that.” ( Brooke Pryor

talked about CB Jr. amidst a back injury and contract talks: “Joey, I would put him just finishing up the ramp up stage. … he’s definitely ready to do more. We’ll see how it goes… McCarthy was asked if the plan is for Porter to play in Week 2: “We’ll have a good plan for him on Wednesday. Hopefully he’ll do more. That’s my expectation.” (Nick Farabaugh)