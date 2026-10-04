Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Ruled Out, In Concussion Protocol

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Jaguars on Sunday after being placed in concussion protocol.

Chase left for the locker room early in the game after a particularly nasty facemask, and we will have more news on Chase in the near future.

Chase, 25, was a two-year starter at LSU and a unanimous All-American during his sophomore season. He opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the pandemic. The Bengals took Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the fourth year of a four-year, $30,819,642 contract with the Bengals that included a $19,774,285 signing bonus when the Bengals picked up a fifth-year option worth $21.816 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bengals and Chase then agreed to a massive, four-year, $160 million contract extension.

In 2026, Chase has appeared in four games for the Bengals, catching 21 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns.